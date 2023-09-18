Enjoy live music performances, ferris Wheel, face painting, circus skills, Japanese printing and much more

A sizzling celebration is taking place in Rugby on Saturday – and you’re invited.

Rugby’s Autumn Food and Drink Festival returns to Regent Street on September 23, between 11am and 5pm.

The gastronomic feast, organised by Rugby First, will feature stalls selling an array of delicious food and drink, a pop-up demonstration kitchen, live music and family entertainment.

The festival is in Rugby town centre on Saturday. Picture: Jamie Gray

The festival is not just about food; it's a celebration for the entire family with live music performances, a ferris Wheel, face painting, circus skills and Japanese printing

For more information about the food and drink festival, visit - www.rugbfirst.org