Register
BREAKING
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier

Sizzling celebration for all the family at Rugby Food Festival

Enjoy live music performances, ferris Wheel, face painting, circus skills, Japanese printing and much more
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A sizzling celebration is taking place in Rugby on Saturday – and you’re invited.

Rugby’s Autumn Food and Drink Festival returns to Regent Street on September 23, between 11am and 5pm.

The gastronomic feast, organised by Rugby First, will feature stalls selling an array of delicious food and drink, a pop-up demonstration kitchen, live music and family entertainment.

Most Popular
The festival is in Rugby town centre on Saturday. Picture: Jamie GrayThe festival is in Rugby town centre on Saturday. Picture: Jamie Gray
The festival is in Rugby town centre on Saturday. Picture: Jamie Gray

The festival is not just about food; it's a celebration for the entire family with live music performances, a ferris Wheel, face painting, circus skills and Japanese printing

For more information about the food and drink festival, visit - www.rugbfirst.org

The festival is sponsored by Share Haulage Ltd. Organisers would like to thank Carvells of Rugby, who will be doing in-store air fryer demonstrations in Bank Street, and to St.Andrew's Church Rugby for their continued involvement and support of the festival.

Related topics:RugbyOrganisers