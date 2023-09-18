Sizzling celebration for all the family at Rugby Food Festival
A sizzling celebration is taking place in Rugby on Saturday – and you’re invited.
Rugby’s Autumn Food and Drink Festival returns to Regent Street on September 23, between 11am and 5pm.
The gastronomic feast, organised by Rugby First, will feature stalls selling an array of delicious food and drink, a pop-up demonstration kitchen, live music and family entertainment.
The festival is not just about food; it's a celebration for the entire family with live music performances, a ferris Wheel, face painting, circus skills and Japanese printing
For more information about the food and drink festival, visit - www.rugbfirst.org
The festival is sponsored by Share Haulage Ltd. Organisers would like to thank Carvells of Rugby, who will be doing in-store air fryer demonstrations in Bank Street, and to St.Andrew's Church Rugby for their continued involvement and support of the festival.