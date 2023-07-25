Sky's the limit for South African singing sensation who wowed judges to win Rugby's Got Talent

“Winning Rugby’s Got Talent was out of this world”

A singing sensation from South Africa wowed judges to be crowned winner of this year’s Rugby’s Got Talent.

Lizelle Harrison, a mother of two boys, said hearing she had won was ‘out of this world’.

The two equal runners-up in last week’s competition, held at the Benn Hall, were Millie Maddams and Thea Watson.

Lizelle Harrison. Picture: Rugby's Got Talent.

Lizelle, stage name ‘Just Li’ said: “Music has always been my first love, so to win Rugby’s Got Talent is out of this world.

"The sky’s the limit.”

She said her two boys, who still live in South Africa, said they were ‘inspired’ by their mother’s achievement.

"I can’t wait to get them over here,” added Lizelle.

"Rugby is such a warm community. I now see it as my home.”

Head judge Rotarian Mike Folly, who has spent a lifetime of creating innovative events and shows featuring some of the biggest names in show business said it was a close competition.

He said: “We congratulate all of them, thank them for being part of the show series and would welcome them back again with open arms anytime in the future.”

He thanked supporters Urban & Civic Plc, ‘Come Home to Houlton’ BBC CWR presenter Dan Sambell and David Head of DCH Events and technical partners Gary Stocking of DMX stagetech.