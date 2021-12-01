Small businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire have been urged to join more than 3,000 firms in joining a website to bid for work

Heather Black (Business in the Community) with Lee Osborne (Federation of Small Businesses) Photo supplied

Small businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire have been urged to join more than 3,600 firms who have signed up to a website to access tender opportunities.

Coventry Building Society, Jaguar Land Rover and Coventry University organised a free Local Supplier Event for small-medium sized (SMEs) companies to find out how to work with some of the region’s largest buying organisations in the private and public sector.

They shared their knowledge and experience on how SMEs in the region can bid for work and build relationships with larger organisations with a focus on those who work in digital, technology, professional services and software; engineering, construction and architects; and legal services.

The delegates heard how more than 3,600 businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire have signed up to FinditinCW which is backed by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub, CWLEP and the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce along with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and the area’s district and borough councils.

More than £27.5 billion of opportunities have been promoted through www.finditincw.co.uk since it was launched in April 2020.

Justine Chadwick, account manager at CWLEP Growth Hub, said: “The aim of the Local Supplier Event was to provide networking and a forum for organisations who are interested in promoting the West Midlands supply chain to give information about how to find procurement tender opportunities and how to supply goods and services to corporate buying teams in the West Midlands.

“The networking and education event attracted 60 attendees from the West Midlands who are also interested in diversity and inclusion, social value, apprenticeships and the environment.