Small pub makes big impact on community to win Rugby Pub of the Year award

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST

A small pub has made a big impact on the community to win Rugby CAMRA’s Pub of the Year award.

Sarah Quinton, landlady of The Tap micropub, received the award at a presentation attended by Rugby Mayor Simon Ward last night (Wednesday).

Richard Potter, Rugby CAMRA Chairman, said: “There was a fantastic turnout and Sarah was extremely pleased to get the award.

"The Tap were clear winners this year in a competition voted on by CAMRA members in the Rugby area.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, landlady Sarah Quinton and Richard Potter, Rugby CAMRA chairman.Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, landlady Sarah Quinton and Richard Potter, Rugby CAMRA chairman.
"The pub now goes forward to the Warwickshire Pub of the Year competition.”

The Tap is the only pub in the area to sell their beers directly from the cask and specialise in local breweries such as Byatt’s from Coventry and Phipps of Northampton.

Sarah, who runs the pub in St Matthew’s Street, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to win the award.

"I’d like to thank everybody who supports us.”

Second place went to The Windmill in North Street.

