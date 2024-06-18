SMEs in Nuneaton and Bedworth given an insight into growing their businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce event provides companies with expert advice and highlights the support available in the area

Small and medium-sized businesses in Nuneaton and Bedworth have been given an insight into how they can gain the edge when it comes to growth.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast networking event at the Weston Hall Hotel in Bulkington and as well as being a chance to meet other firms in the region, local businesses also got to hear about a range of support available.

Keely Hancox, the head of operations at the Chamber, highlighted start-up and ongoing support for businesses through programmes it delivers on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the Borough Council through UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Businesses attending a Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce networking event in Bulkington

Stephen Convery, of the Warwickshire Skills Hub, part of Warwickshire County Council, showcased the range of ways it can help to improve skills and solve recruitment issues for local businesses through funded training opportunities and through helping break down barriers to employment.

That was followed by two businesses who have received support – Horse & People Project and MJ Classic Engineering – giving their own take on how it had put them in a stronger position to grow their companies.

Earlier, Carol Ingleston, economic development officer at Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, gave an update on exciting redevelopment projects taking place in the area that will help to drive forward the economy.

Sarah Humphreys, Business Support Manager at the Chamber, said: "As a dedicated team of business advisors, our goal is always to help a business to increase sustainable growth.

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity in Warwickshire to offer one to one business coaching and mentoring with our core free funded programmes. These programmes are designed for start-up businesses, established businesses with an appetite for growth, as well as the hospitality sector.

“These events offer us the opportunity to really showcase some of those businesses we have worked closely with as well as enable other local businesses to connect.”

Kalie Sahota, senior contract officer at the Chamber, said the event had been a real success.

She said: “The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce is fully committed to providing unwavering support to local businesses in Warwickshire.

“The Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough breakfast networking event attracted an impressive turnout from the local business community, with inspirational speakers sharing their practical insights into the benefits of receiving business support from our business advisors through our UKSPF and Warwickshire County Council funded programmes, resulting in a truly engaging experience.

“We received valuable support at the event from our esteemed partners, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and Warwickshire Skills Hub, which both play a pivotal role in fostering opportunities for the local community. The collaborative networking among businesses was genuinely uplifting, showcasing a resolute dedication to the region and its wonderful range of businesses.

“Ultimately, our role is to help businesses to grow and every company that attended this event now knows much more about the opportunities available to them when it comes to tapping into support.”

The Chamber delivers three programmes on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the District and Borough Councils as part of the Business Growth Warwickshire Programme. Business Growth Warwickshire is part funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.