Solicitor welcomes prosecution over fatal Leamington factory fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A personal injury solicitor has welcomed news that a prosecution will be made over a fatal factory fire in Leamington.

Claire Kirwan, a partner and head of the personal injury department at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, has brought civil claims on behalf of some of those affected by the fire at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd on August 27, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blaze led to employee David Boswell losing his life and many more being deeply affected.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, clients who Claire has been acting on behalf of have been informed by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) that it will prosecute the firm with a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Claire Kirwan, partner and head of the personal injury department at Blythe Liggins Solicitors

The charge alleges that on and before the date of the fire, Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of its employees – including but not limited to Mr Boswell - who were manufacturing a polyurethane product referenced as ‘PU3922’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: “More than three years on from the fire, those I’m acting on behalf of welcome the news that Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd will face criminal justice for what happened.

“It is a shame that it has taken so long to get to this stage – and there is still a long way to go, as the case will now go through the full criminal justice process.

“Though it can never undo the tragic and life-changing events of that day, I hope that the decision by the HSE to prosecute Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd can provide some comfort to everyone affected.”

Claire is still awaiting the publication of a full report by the HSE into the matter and is continuing to fight for her clients who are bringing civil cases.