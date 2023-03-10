Some worrying scores following latest hygiene inspections on pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Rugby area

There have been some worrying scores following the latest hygiene inspections in the Rugby area.
Two places scored a one star rating - while two others only recorded two-star scores.
Only one place - the Wetherspoon pub - received the five-star rating.
Here are the latest ratings in the Rugby borough from the Food Hygiene Standards:
- Brownsover Hall Hotel, Rugby, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 27.
- Bombay Tandoori, at 55 Church Street, Rugby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
- Double Happiness takeaway, at 107 Cambridge Street, Rugby was given a score of four-out-of-five on January 26.
- The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Grandborough was given one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 25.
- The Half Moon pub in Wolston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
- Brinklow Fish Bar, at 8 Broad Street, Brinklow, was given a two-out-of-five rating on January 23.
- The Rupert Brooke, in Rugby, was given a five-star rating.
It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 105 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.