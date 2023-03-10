Some worrying scores following latest hygiene inspections on pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Rugby area

Only one place - the Wetherspoon pub - received the five-star rating

There have been some worrying scores following the latest hygiene inspections in the Rugby area.

Two places scored a one star rating - while two others only recorded two-star scores.

Here are the latest ratings in the Rugby borough from the Food Hygiene Standards:

- Brownsover Hall Hotel, Rugby, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 27.

- Bombay Tandoori, at 55 Church Street, Rugby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

- Double Happiness takeaway, at 107 Cambridge Street, Rugby was given a score of four-out-of-five on January 26.

- The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Grandborough was given one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 25.

- The Half Moon pub in Wolston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.

- Brinklow Fish Bar, at 8 Broad Street, Brinklow, was given a two-out-of-five rating on January 23.

- The Rupert Brooke, in Rugby, was given a five-star rating.