Son’s death leads Napton family to back mental health charity to tackle biggest hidden problem facing farmers

The parents of a popular young Napton man who took his own life have joined a campaign to tackle the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

Andy and Lynda Eadon have called for more action to support the mental health of those making their journey into the industry after their only son, Leonard, 22, died by suicide in January 2022.

They have joined Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, and their team, to raise awareness among the next generation of farmers.

Andy with son Len.

Lynda said: “When Leonard died, it became a very strong feeling that we had to do something to bring people in the farming community together to talk. This is why Andy devised Five-a-Day Challenge*** - five very simple things you can do every day to look after your mental health.

"Over 18,000 of these bright red challenge cards have been printed and distributed to markets, local young farmers clubs and through the NFU Student Farmer magazine. We also commissioned 2,000 copies of the Farm Safety Foundation’s Little Book of Minding Your Head to be printed and distributed to YFCs to support the new mental health curve module that they have developed.”

Lynda said there is support for people struggling.

She added: "Our hope is that, because Leonard was so well known and it shocked so many people, we want people to keep talking about it and keep remembering him and realise that they need to be aware of what they’re feeling and reach out if they need it. There is no shame. There is no stigma. But there is support.”

A recent study by leading rural charity, the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) revealed that poor mental health among farmers and agricultural workers is of growing concern and has a direct impact on safety on farms.

This week, the Farm Safety Foundation will be focusing on the issue through their sixth annual Mind Your Head campaign which brings together over 300 farming organisations and charities across the UK.

Stephanie said: “Our research shows that levels of mental health in farming are deteriorating and it is being propelled by – in addition to many other things – the current political climate, stress caused by Covid and its aftermath, spiralling costs and continuing barriers to adequate care for many people living and working in the rural community. Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier. This is because we have fantastic farming charities and rural support groups operating in the UK.

“Urgent action is needed to support the ongoing mental health of our farmers. We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations.”