Sophie aims at career in property after summer internship with Bromwich Hardy

A Midlands student has her eyes set on a career in property after enjoying a summer internship with leading commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy.

Sophie Spittle, who is in her third year of a Geography with Business degree at the University of Nottingham, was keen to gain hands-on practical experience in the property sector during her summer break.

She was introduced to Bromwich Hardy by her dad Rob Spittle, managing director of Guest Trucks, a client of the Coventry-based company.

Sophie, aged 20, from Bromsgrove, said: “Bromwich Hardy has a strong reputation across the Midlands and this was a great opportunity to get involved, make connections and learn new skills.

(from left) Rob Lord, Charlie Glover, Layla Bhayat, Sophie Spittle, Kylie Banks, Mark Booth and Tom Lea

“I rotated around the company, spending time with the agency, property management, valuation and accounts departments, shadowing various employees from graduates to partners.

“I got involved in wide ranging tasks including meetings and viewings with the agency team, which gave me a practical understanding of the importance of client relationships to move deals forward.

“I also attended a property networking event with other local companies and spent the afternoon with graduates in the property world, which was so valuable.

“Everyone at the business was beyond welcoming and willing to share knowledge about their relevant area, helping me understand what their job involved.

“But what made my time at Bromwich Hardy so impressive was the family, welcoming atmosphere, where every employee wanted to converse, include me and learn about me as a person too.

“My placement was so enjoyable and insightful, not only giving me real-world experience but also opening my eyes to developing new skills, particularly in agency, to take forward with me.

“It has helped me to understand the work partnerships between each department, as without accounts the agency team can’t see deals through, and without property management they can’t help client maximise property values.”

Sophie added: “After my final year, I’m hoping to do a Masters to further pursue a career in the property sector, and my time at Bromwich Hardy has helped strengthen my interest in pursuing this.”

Tom Bromwich, managing partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “Sophie fully immersed herself in the day-to-day meetings, viewings and administration of a busy firm of commercial property consultants.

“She showed a real willingness to learn and I hope she enjoyed her time with us. Who knows, she could be a rising star of the future!”