'Sorry mate I didn’t see you': Police campaign aims to help save lives on Warwickshire roads
During June, Warwickshire Police officers will be out and about across the county’s roads with the aim of helping motorcyclists enjoy their outings safely.
Last year, 57 motorbike riders died or were seriously injured across Warwickshire roads and collisions often see a spike on the warmer weekends and bank holidays.
“Sorry Mate I Didn’t See You!” is a phrase commonly heard by motorcyclists who have experienced a vehicle pulling out in front of them and this type of incident is one of the leading causes of motorcycle collisions.
The new national campaign will help riders identify a SMIDSY situation and protect themselves, as well as sharing other riding techniques provided by some of the nation’s best riders. A new Ride Craft Hub website provides tips and explainers from pro riders all aimed at helping motorcyclists be better on their bike, and to reduce harm to riders on the road.
OPU Traffic Inspector Simon Paull said: “As well as speaking to motorcyclists to encourage them to upskill, we are also asking drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.
"They are not as visible as four wheels and need drivers to take more care and consideration around them to help keep them safe. As a motorcyclist myself I understand the thrill and enjoyment that can be had on your motorbike.
“It really doesn’t matter how experienced you are on your bike, we all need to refresh and improve our road skills and it’s important to keep on learning.”