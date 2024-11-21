Sound control to major gong: 'My honest review of a healing session with a Rugby witch'

This has been my mantra of late as my life seems to have spiralled out of control.

I don’t doubt for one minute that our chaotic world impacts our health.

Disease equals dis-ease, right?

I now refer to my relentless to-do list as my ‘scroll’. Juggling work, family, various health issues, it’s not surprising I find switching off a distant memory.

Being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago was a MASSIVE wake-up call.

I no longer treat my body like a skip (well, only on very rare occasions!).

I’ve kicked my bad habits and I’m doing all I can to keep ‘on a level’.

Since hitting menopause – I’m 52 - anxiety has hit a whole new annoying level. Add to that outbursts or anger and crying at Christmas adverts, well, you get the idea.

When Joanne Gillibrand invited me for a healing session, I jumped at the chance, knowing some time away from my screen to just unlplug was exactly what I needed.

I’ve always been fascinated by sound baths, so Joanne incorporated this into our session.

Sound healing is a form of healing that uses different vibrations to re-set the body, mind and spirit.

It works on two principles: That different emotions vibrate at different levels, and that blocked, or unexpressed emotions, are the main source of dis-ease.

Her beautiful crystal shop and ‘healing hut’ are in the grounds of her aptly-named Paradise Street retreat.

As soon as I entered the space of Tree of Life Holistics Rugby I felt a sense of calm and peace.

Joanne, a crystal-adorned, statuesque woman with beautiful blonde locks, has a powerful yet warm prescence.

Before I’d met her, I felt our connection. I knew I could share my experiences and beliefs that would make others run for the hills.

After a brief chat about my health, history and what I hoped to gain from the experience, Joanne began to work her magic.

Wrapped in a cosy blanket, we started with a guided meditation.

It took a while to quieten my busy mind, but when the sacred sounds started, I soon drifted away.

As the vibrations shuddered through me, I became at one with their sounds. It’s quite difficult to explain. I felt floaty, but also very aware.

Joanne placed her hands on me for the Reiki part.

Reiki is a Japanese healing technique that uses gentle touch to promote relaxation, well-being, and self-healing.

It’s a peaceful, warming, nurturing experience.

All too soon, our precious time came to an end.

Best night sleep in so, so long.

It definitely won’t be my only session with Joanne, who also offers meditation classes, reflexology and drumming sessions.

What does Joanne think when people call her the ‘w’ word?

“I see being called a witch as a positive,” she said.

“They were the powerful women; the healers, the teachers, the midwives, the pharmacists blending the original medicines. I prefer Priestess, but I often laugh and say ‘yes, OK you can call me a witch.

"I just love to heal and empower people, that’s why I do what I do.”

So go on, experience a sound bath for yourself...remember to leave your towel at home.

To book a session with Joanne, who is a member of The Complementary Medical Association and International Institute of Health and Holistic Therapists, visit Tree of Life Holistics Rugby on Facebook and Instagram. Telephone 07982141334. Joanne also does gift vouchers.

1 . Wise woman of Rugby Joanne of Tree of Life Holistics Rugby. https://www.treeoflifeholisticsrugby.co.uk/ Photo: WW

2 . Sacred sounds Healing beats. Photo: WW

3 . Healing powers Joanne also has a crystal shop. Photo: WW

4 . Drum circle Joanne with her drumming circle. Photo: WW