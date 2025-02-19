Sous chef at Avalon Court Care Home achieves career milestone

A Sous Chef at Avalon Court Care Home in Coventry has reached a significant milestone in her culinary career.

Michelle Auwkit successfully completed her Level 3 Senior Production Chef apprenticeship, marking an important achievement in her journey.

Avalon Court Care Home, part of the national Avery Healthcare group, provides residential, respite and dementia care services and is known for its commitment to staff development.

The care home supports employees with opportunities to gain qualifications and hands-on experience through initiatives like the Avery Apprenticeship Scheme.

Michelle, 35 years-old and a mother of three, joined Avalon Court Care Home in June 2021 as a Bank Chef and Housekeeper.

In just two years, her dedication and hard work earned her a promotion to Sous Chef in 2023, supported by the HIT Training Academy, a leading provider of Catering & Hospitality qualifications.

HIT Training specialises in apprenticeships and professional development for the UK’s hospitality, catering, and retail industries.

Throughout her apprenticeship, Michelle faced and overcame the challenge of dyscalculia, a learning difficulty that affects numerical understanding.

Despite this, she successfully completed her English and maths qualifications as part of her apprenticeship.

“Completing the apprenticeship has been incredibly rewarding,” said Michelle. “I’m proud of the progress I’ve made, especially overcoming the challenges I faced with dyscalculia. The support from my colleagues and the apprenticeship scheme has been invaluable in helping me reach this milestone.”

Before joining Avalon Court Care Home, Michelle completed her City & Guilds NVQ Level 2 in Professional Cookery and a Level 3 NVQ in Patisserie & Confectionery at Coventry College. She balanced her studies with working full-time and raising her children.

In addition to excelling in her apprenticeship, Michelle recently competed in the Royal Legion competition alongside Avalon Court’s Head Chef, Lindsey Crockett.

“I’ve always been passionate about cooking, and I’m excited to see where this career path takes me,” Michelle shared. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities Avery Healthcare has provided me, and I’m looking forward to growing even further within the company.”

Looking ahead, Michelle is eager to continue progressing in her career and has expressed interest in stepping into a Head Chef role when the opportunity arises.

Avalon Court Care Home commended Michelle’s achievements. “Michelle’s dedication and perseverance are an inspiration to the team,” said Rachael Thorpe, Home Manager. “Her journey shows what’s possible when you commit to personal growth, and we’re excited to see her continue to thrive in her career.”

To learn more about Avalon Court Care Home, call 024 7647 0246 or visit www.averyhealthcare.co.uk