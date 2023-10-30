A business in south Warwickshire that converts VW Transporter vans into campervans has claimed a top industry prize for second consecutive year.

Warmington’s CamperKing was awarded the Campervan Converter of the Year title at the Campervan Magazine awards held at Birmingham’s NEC on Tuesday October 17.

The company, which was set up in 2010, has grown to become one of the top Volkswagen-based campervan converter companies after winning the inaugural title last year.

The award was exclusively determined by public votes from readers of Campervan Magazine and recognises the company’s contributions to the industry.

Staff of Camperking at the Campervan Magazine Awards at Birmingham’s NEC.

Craig Walters, head of brand at CamperKing, said: “We cannot thank the public enough for voting for us. We are truly grateful and delighted.

“This is a testament to all the hard work we've put in over the last few years to show that what we're doing is worthy of attention. The fact that the public, many of them our customers and long-term owners have been so willing to vote for us in these awards, which makes it all worth it and just shows we are offering something that people truly value and appreciate.

“We want to show people that the campervan buying experience can be different and that you should have manufacturer-style service and warranty backup along with a great campervan to enjoy holidays and days out with creating amazing memories along the way.”

Iain Duff, editor of Campervan magazine, said: “A huge congratulations to CamperKing for winning this award—an achievement that is made all the more impressive as CamperKing also won the same award last year.”