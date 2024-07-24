South Warwickshire female entrepreneur secures £20,000 for a women's business network franchise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwickshire entrepreneur has become the Regional Director to The Athena Network franchise in South Warwickshire after securing £20,000 from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

After securing the loan, Holly Nixon now becomes Regional Director for the South Warwickshire area of the Atenda Network, a national organisation aimed at supporting women in business through training, development, and referrals via monthly online meetings.

Emphasising relationship-building over target-driven referrals, The Athena Network operates on a membership basis with a one-seat policy per profession. As part of Holly’s role as Regional Director of the South Warwickshire area, she will collaborate with other regions to enhance member benefits.

Holly's journey to owning the South Warwickshire branch began after a long-standing involvement in the network, but decided to purchase her own franchise once the previous owner stepped down.

Holly Nixon, The Athena Network

Her career journey involved corporate sales at IBM, virtual assistance for small businesses, and business coaching. After leaving IBM to raise her children, she started a virtual assistant company leveraging her networking abilities developed during her corporate days. This business flourished thanks to the training, development, and supportive women's network provided by Athena Network.

The funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans covers franchise costs while also investing in networking, essential business items, and hiring an online manager. Additionally, upfront payments for email marketing platforms and Zoom accounts help reduce recurring expenses.

Holly Nixon, Regional Director of The Athena Network – South Warwickshire, comments: “While I didn't start from scratch like some others, the loan from First Enterprise allowed me to elevate the Athena franchise. With membership numbers doubling and tripling, the financial support enabled me to hit the ground running despite juggling two businesses. Despite my apprehension about financials, the user-friendly templates and supportive customer service officer made the process seamless. Even over the holidays, their proactive approach ensured accurate paperwork and smooth approval with the underwriters. Thanks to First Enterprise, I could focus on growing Athena with confidence."

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Syed Rizvi, Customer Service Officer at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments: "The Start-Up loans programme is there to support experienced and knowledgeable individuals fund their ambitions and I’m confident that Holly will be able to make her franchise of The Athena Network a success.

“The funding should support her to help more female-led businesses in South Warwickshire utilise the service and achieve targets.”

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans is an official Business Support Partner for the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loan Scheme within a network of business support partners, delivering Start Up Loans across the East Midlands, South East Midlands and West Midlands.

