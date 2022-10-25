South Warwickshire nursing home recognised for high standard of end-of-life care during pandemic

Kineton Manor Nursing Home has, for the third time, been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award, which recognises health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life.

The care home, based in Manor Lane in Kineton, is one of 75 care homes, hospitals, hospices, primary care practices, retirement villages, and domiciliary care agencies, that received the award at the GSF Conference and Awards ceremony on October 7 in London.

Joint registered manager Carinna Lumayno said: "All our staff have worked extremely hard to ensure that our residents are treated with the utmost care, love, and dignity throughout their time with us, and especially at end of life.