Southam businesswoman urges others to take advantage of free support

DoDo Pratt launched SOLAS Home in August 2020 after developing a passion for candle making while furloughed from her admin job.

Originally launching online, DoDo Pratt made the decision to commit to her business full time after being made redundant and began attending markets and selling through local stockists before opening her store in Coventry Street, Southam, in October last year.

The shop now sells candles, wax melts, reef diffusers, room sprays and candle making kits, which are all made by DoDo on-site using eco-friendly, sustainable ingredients, as well as a variety of handmade items created by local artists and makers, and also hosts candle making workshops.

DoDo Pratt, Kalie Sahota and John Tonge.

Keen to grow SOLAS Home further, DoDo reached out to Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce for free business support being delivered in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon Council and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

She received one-to-one support from Chamber business adviser Sam Yair as part of the Magnetic Marketing programme which supports bricks and mortar retailers with premises across Stratford District to grow their online presence, attract more customers and increase footfall into their store. The programme is running until March 2024.

She is now also booked on to a number of online workshops focusing on business planning and growing online presence to develop her knowledge further.

DoDo said: “SOLAS began as a hobby and I don’t have a background in business, so being able to access free business support tailored to my needs has been incredibly valuable.

“I received advice on marketing and sales, business development and resilience and growth.

“Sam examined my products and their gross profit margins, strategised about my stockist network and wholesaling, discussed marketing, and chatted through my candle making workshops and advised on how these can be marketed better.

“I can’t thank the Chamber and the District Council enough for the support, and I’d recommend everyone to take advantage of both the programme and the workshops.”

Kalie Sahota, Senior Contract Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “SOLAS Home is a beautiful shop tucked away in Southam, and it’s been fantastic to work with DoDo and advise on how she can grow her business.

“Collaborating with local councils on programmes like this means that we can work together to better understand what businesses across the area need and ensure our strategies are aligned to provide the best possible support.”

Cllr George Cowcher, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “We are delighted to see the real impact that the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has on local business and the district’s economy.”

To find out more, and about the Business Support programmes being delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and Stratford-on-Avon Council, visit https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/unlock-the-power-of-growth/magnetic-marketing/