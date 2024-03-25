Specialist care home for people with learning disabilities opens its doors in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A purpose-built specialist care home for people with learning disabilities has opened its doors in Rugby.

Daisy Court, in Market Street, is a new architect-designed ten bed home run by New Directions Ltd.

The open event was attended by Clive Parry, chief executive of the Association for Real Change (ARC) and the ribbon was cut by Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with staff and guests at

Also in attendance were fundraisers, including Andrew Duffied from the Kimberley Trust who donated £100,000 to the development; representatives of the Inner Wheel Rugby who have raised over more than £6,000 for the charity during 2022/23 and Carolyn Robbins, president of Dunsmore Rotary, who has selected New Directions as one of her nominated charities this year.

Those who had designed, developed, monitored and helped to fund the build, which was undertaken in less than 12 months, including representatives from Handelsbanken, HB Architects, Ralston Properties, Goodrich Consulting LLP and John Lester Partnership Group.

Adrian Canale-Parola, chair of trustees for New Directions Rugby, said: “As a charity we strive to ensure, across all of our services, that we can support people throughout their journey to be as independent as possible.

"The opening of Daisy Court is yet another key milestone in our 70+ year history that will help ensure that everyone we support can live their lives to the full.”

Taking a break at Daisy Court.