Sporting heroes will be honoured at Rugby Sports Awards in April.

The awards celebrate sporting success during 2024 and honour the dedication of volunteers who support grassroots sport in Rugby.

And with the borough represented at the Olympic Games in Paris - including reigning Rugby Sportswoman of the Year, Kimberley Woods - the 2024 awards look set to crown a golden year for sport.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards.

Olympian Kimberley Woods receives the Sportswoman of the Year Award from Vicky Joel, chief executive of Think Active, at last year's Rugby Sports Awards.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Rugby has a rich sporting history beyond its iconic status as the birthplace of the game, and the Rugby Sports Awards celebrate the borough's entire sporting community, from our Olympians to the hundreds of volunteers who support our grassroots sport and help to develop the sporting stars of the future.

"We're expecting a bumper crop of nominations for this year's awards and we're looking forward to a great night at the Benn Hall in April."

Categories include coach of the year, club of the year, and sportsman and sportswoman of the year.

Awards also recognise the role of volunteers in the borough's sporting community, with an Unsung Hero Volunteer Award and a Young Volunteer of the Year Award, while the Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who has dedicated years of service to a sport, club or organisation.

And with England hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup later this year, the sports awards include a new category - Women's Rugby Player of the Year.

The Rugby Sports Awards take place at the Benn Hall on Thursday, April 10.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "We welcome the introduction of the new Women's Rugby Player of the Year Award, recognising the skills and talent women bring to the game in the year England hosts the Women's Rugby World Cup.”

Nomination forms and full award criteria can be found on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards

Nominations close on Friday, February 28.