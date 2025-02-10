Spring launch for eagerly awaited new homes in Shuttington

Almost 200 people have registered interest in just 24 new homes being built in the North Warwickshire village of Shuttington.

Elan Homes has enlisted the support of agents Fisher German to market the properties at its Millbridge development, where the first homes will be released for sale this spring.

Fisher German promoted the land through North Warwickshire Borough Council’s Local Plan, secured outline planning permission for 24 homes then marketed the site for sale.

Elan worked with the landowner to achieve reserved matters approval before acquiring the land. Work to prepare the three-acre site off Main Road, began in late 2024.

A CGI of the new homes being built at Millbridge in Shuttington

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “Fisher German’s detailed knowledge of the site made them a natural choice to market our new homes in Shuttington. We’re looking forward to working with them to help match buyers with new homes. While it’s an intimate development of just 24 homes, there’ll be a good choice of properties with two to five-bedrooms. Dozens of people have enquired about the homes, and we’ll be updating them of our progress as we prepare to release the homes for sale.

“While we’re building homes designed for modern living, we’re also honouring local history by naming the development Millbridge. This reflects historic landmarks in the surrounding area.”

Prices for Elan’s new homes in Shuttington will be announced at the launch.

Ella Pearson, head of new homes at Fisher German, said: “Millbridge will offer buyers the best of both worlds.

“Its location provides excellent connections to nearby Tamworth, as well as Birmingham, Leicester and Nottingham, but also retains a sense of rural charm with it being surrounded by beautiful open countryside.

“With Millbridge having just 24 homes on site, it offers something a little quieter than many of the larger housing estates in the nearby area.

“We think the homes will appeal to a range of professionals and families who value having nature on their doorstep while still wanting good access to urban amenities.

“And the homes, which will be a mix of two to five-bedrooms, will be finished to a high standard typical of Elan Homes’ style.

“With Fisher German’s strategic land team having worked with the landowners for a number of years to promote the site, secure planning permission for the new homes and sell the site to Elan Homes, we know the area well, and expect to see a lot of interest from buyers.”

To ensure the growth of the neighbourhood is sustainable, Elan has committed to invest more than £225,000 in the local area in the form of section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process. This includes the provision of affordable housing, plus funding for open space and recreation, leisure facilities, biodiversity offsetting and £3,000 for public footpath maintenance.

The homes will enjoy a leafy setting with existing trees and hedgerows retained and new trees. There will be a flowering lawn, an attenuation pond that will be a wildflower wetland area, plus a wildflower meadow.

There’s a public house, supermarket and village hall within walking distance, while Polesworth Secondary School and Newton Regis Primary School are within easy reach, making the homes an ideal choice for families.

Elan, with its regional headquarters in Coleshill, Warwickshire, has nearby developments in Tamworth and Lichfield.

Potential purchasers can register their interest in Elan’s new homes in Shuttington via the website.