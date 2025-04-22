St. Mary’s Nursing Home sold to NGB Property Group

St. Mary's Nursing Home

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is proud to announce the successful sale of St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Rugby, to the established operator, NGB Property Group.

St. Mary’s Nursing Home is a detached, purpose-built facility registered for 56 residents, set within 10 acres of beautifully maintained grounds. The property benefits from a peaceful rural setting while offering excellent transport links, making it both an idyllic and accessible location.

The Warwickshire home boasts 56 en-suite bedrooms, spacious resident lounges and a host of high-quality furnishings throughout. Originally established on the site of a former hospital, St. Mary’s has evolved into a much-loved and highly regarded care setting with a ‘Good’ CQC rating.

The home has consistently maintained high occupancy levels and a strong reputation within the local community for delivering quality care in a warm and welcoming environment.

The site also offers future development potential with two additional outbuildings that may be converted for specialist care use, subject to the necessary consents - making this an exciting acquisition for NGB Property Group.

With the client looking to sell due to retirement and preferring a sale to a corporate operator, Redwoods Dowling Kerr’s Deputy Sales Manager for Healthcare, Asif Musa, identified the ideal buyer in NGB Property Group. NGB Property Group plans to continue to provide an excellent level of care.

Asif said: “The sale of this purpose-built nursing home demonstrates that the appetite for nursing homes remains high in the West Midlands. We managed to get an excellent result for our client. I would like to wish my client all the best with his semi-retirement.“