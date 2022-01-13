Staff and a customer from Rugby's Prince of Wales brave bitter cold on sponsored sleepout for charity

Left to right: Jenni, Carole and Davina.

Two senior staff members and a regular customer from a popular Rugby pub braved the bitter cold last month, taking part in a sponsored sleepout to raise just over £830 for a charity which supports veterans, the homeless and prison leavers.

Operator of The Prince of Wales, Jenni, assistant manager Davina and pub regular Carole took slept out in the pub garden from 11pm-11am, with temperatures getting to just above freezing.

They set rules for sleepout - meaning they were not able to use the sheltered area and they could only go inside if they needed the loo.

They started the sleepout with a few layers of clothing to keep warm - but over the night they had lots of support from the Rugbeians who brought food and coffee.

Some of the town's four-legged residents even visited in an effort to keep morale up.

Jenni Pierson, operator of The Prince of Wales, said: “The sleep-out was an eye-opening experience, which I am very grateful to have been able to partake.

"Although it was very cold and we didn’t get much sleep, the sleep-out turned out to be a success and exceeded our expectations.

"The support from our locals was phenomenal, encouraging us all the way, bringing us food and drink and of course supporting Only A Pavement Away."

The pub, part of the Craft Union Pub Company, chooses charities of the month to raise money for, which changes each month.

Only A Pavement Away was chosen as December’s charity of the month by the pub, and Jenni and her team attended a regional meeting held by the charity, to find out more about them and their work as well as ways in which they could fundraise.

The fundraising activities that took place throughout last month was the sleep-out, a Boxing Day Quirky Quiz and a Pool Tournament.

The Quirky Quiz was not no normal general knowledge quiz - but questions all about the staff at The Prince of Wales, Jenni, the pub and its regulars, and the surrounding area of Rugby.

Only A Pavement Away is a charity based in the UK, working with employers within the hospitality industry. The charity connects these employers with individuals who are experiencing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans, to try and secure them long-term and stable employment.

They believe everyone deserves the opportunity to find and establish a career.

Jenni added: “Well done to Davina and Carole, you were both incredible and such lovely company to have.

"I am very proud of you both for your perseverance and positivity to carry on until the end. It was also such fun hosting the Quirky Quiz and Pool Tournament, there was such a buzz within the pub with a lot of smiling faces.

"Thank you to everyone who supported, donated, and helped raise awareness of this amazing charity and the work they do.”