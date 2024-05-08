Staff announce closure of Rugby beauty salon with 'heavy hearts'
A Rugby town centre beauty salon will close at the end of May.
Their post said the decision was made despite the team’s hard work and best efforts.
It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing we are having to close the salon at the end of May.
“Unfortunately, the business is not generating sufficient income to cover its increased costs.”
The salon is open as usual until the end of the month with various treatments and products on offer.
The team would like to thank everyone who has supported them over the years.
“We will make sure to let all of our clients know where the girls will be working from after closure,” the post concluded.
The business is now for sale. For more information, email Tim at [email protected]