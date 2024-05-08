Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Unfortunately, the business is not generating sufficient income to cover its increased costs”

A Rugby town centre beauty salon will close at the end of May.

Staff at Glow Aesthetics & Beauty, in Church Street, announced the closure on Facebook this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their post said the decision was made despite the team’s hard work and best efforts.

The salon in Church Street. Google Street View.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing we are having to close the salon at the end of May.

“Unfortunately, the business is not generating sufficient income to cover its increased costs.”

The salon is open as usual until the end of the month with various treatments and products on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team would like to thank everyone who has supported them over the years.

“We will make sure to let all of our clients know where the girls will be working from after closure,” the post concluded.