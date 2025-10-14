The spice is right at an award-winning pub in Rugby borough.

The Queen’s Head, known also as Queens Bretford, has been crowned ‘Best Restaurant’ at the 2025 Curry Life Awards, one of the UK’s most prestigious recognitions for culinary excellence.

Iftehar Ahmed, a veteran of the restaurant industry with more than 40 years of experience, took over the pub 12 months ago.

Under Ahmed’s leadership, the venue has blended the warmth of a traditional English pub with an elevated dining experience that celebrates the finest in South Asian cuisine.

Award-winning team from The Queens Head receive their award.

This national accolade marks a remarkable achievement in such a short time, positioning The Queen’s Head — and indeed the town of Rugby — firmly on the UK’s culinary map.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been recognised at this level, especially within our first year,” said Iftehar.

“Our goal has always been to bring world-class cuisine to a welcoming village setting. Winning the Best Restaurant award is not just a proud moment for our team, but also for the local community. We hope to put Rugby well and truly on the dining scene.”

He said diners are offered a unique experience — combining fine dining with the character of a centuries-old pub, complete with cosy interiors, a welcoming bar, and picturesque surroundings. The venue continues to receive glowing reviews for its quality, hospitality, and innovation in cuisine.

The 2025 Curry Life Awards, held in London, celebrate the very best of Britain’s curry industry, recognising restaurants, chefs, and entrepreneurs who push boundaries in taste and service.