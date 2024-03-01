Standing room only at packed public meeting as residents meet to hear about major homes plan in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents packed a public meeting last night (Thursday) to hear about plans for a major housing development in Rugby.

It was held at Hill Street Community Centre to discuss St Modwen Homes’ development on former GEC land by Rounds Gardens.

The planning application for 134 homes has been submitted to Rugby Borough Council and the deadline for appeals is March 4.

Tamsin Jane, who lives near the site, is one of the campaigners.

She said: “The meeting went very well. The hall was packed with standing room only.

"We were pleased guests included Cllr Richard Harrington (Benn Ward) and Rugby's Prospective Labour MP candidate John Slinger.”

Tamsin said the land is one of the few remaining greenfield sites surrounding the town centre area, which has been a protected area for wildlife for a quarter of a century.

Organisers would like to thank everybody who attended the meeting.

The application proposes to develop five one bedroom apartments; 15 two bedroom apartments; 35 two bedroom houses; 57 three bedroom houses and 22 four bedroom houses.

Concerns include an increase in traffic, parking issues, a threat to wildlife and an environmental impact.

“More protest letters were signed and some great points were raised by the residents,” Tamsin added.

"We’d like to thank everybody who attended.”