Star of wonder - Stratford Victorian Christmas Market gets top award

The Stratford-upon-Avon Victorian Christmas Market has picked up one of the top prizes at the Great British Market Awards.

It has become a favourite of the festive season and now Stratford's Victorian Christmas Market has also starred on the national stage.

The event was named the country’s Best Large Speciality Market during the Great British Market Awards ceremony in Birmingham last Thursday, February 3.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor said: “It was a proud moment collecting the award on behalf of the town and district councils and our excellent market operator, LSD Promotions Limited.

"Stratford-upon-Avon’s Victorian Christmas Market brings prosperity to the whole town and I welcome that we have been recognised as staging one if the country’s finest Christmas markets. I congratulate all concerned.”

Jon Holliday, business development manager at LSD, said: “All the team at LSD are so pleased to receive this acknowledgment from this respected national body representing markets throughout the UK.

“We cannot thank enough the two councils who work tirelessly yearly to make this happen and the BID and businesses in the town for their vital support. Plans are already progressing to make the 2022 event even better if that be possible.”

District council portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Matt Jennings, said: “We are thrilled the Stratford Victorian Christmas Market has won 'Best Large Speciality Market'. The result bears great testimony to all our partners who work so hard to make it happen”

The awards were organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities and presented by Clwyd South MP and chairman of the All-Party Markets Parliamentary Group Simon Baynes.

The judges said of Stratford’s win: “This is a market held annually with over 300 stalls located throughout a town centre. The market has a huge impact on the town and has been described as being spectacular and a market and event that draws your breath.

“It is located in a historic town and reflects both respect for the local architecture, town infrastructure and businesses and pedestrians. The event is held over four days and involves all the stakeholders in the town including town and district councils and the local Business Improvement District.

“This market supports the town and its economy and tourism. It provides a huge increase in footfall with record numbers in 2021 thereby giving a massive financial boost for local businesses who welcome and thrive during the event. “