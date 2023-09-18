Star Wars' director moves Wolvey mum to tears with bravery award honour in son's memory
A Wolvey mum said she was moved to tears by a bravery award chosen by Star Wars director Gareth Edwards.
Naomi Issitt accepted the award in honour of her son Jamie, who died following a cardiac arrest last year aged just 18.
His courageous mother is on her way to installing the 100th life-saving defibrillator to stop another family going through her heartache.
Naomi, who is the driving force behind the Our Jay Foundation, said Star Wars was her boy’s favourite film.
She said: “I’m very proud to have won the BBC CWR Bravery award in the Make a Difference awards.
“Star Wars Director Gareth Edwards officially judged the award and sent me the most amazing personal video message. You can imagine the tears when I heard this on stage.”
Naomi paid tribute to her son.
"It’s all Jamie, he is the brave one and he is my absolute hero and inspiration,” she said.
"But I’m so so proud to be his face and voice to collect this award.
"I’m so humbled. I wish he was here to collect this himself. I’m just eager to make sure this is a team award for everyone who has supported me and Jamie in the last 19 months.”
Naomi praised the people who nominated her for the award.
She added: "Now let’s keep going to make sure we reach our 100 defib target by end of October.”