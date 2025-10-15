Start Up Loans programme reveals its West Midlands ambassador for 2025

Christian Heath

Christian Heath, founder of Sunnyside Drinks, an alcoholic ginger beer brand, is among 14 business owners announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2025 Ambassadors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunnyside is the UK’s first all-natural alcoholic ginger beer brand that uses fresh organic ginger and lemons and is fully gluten-free. With the £25,000 funding that Christian received from the Start Up Loans programme with support from Virgin StartUp, one of the programme’s Business Support Partners, he has been able to set up its manufacturing production line and develop two drink flavours.

After living in Australia for 12 years, Christian had seen how popular alcoholic, gluten-free ginger beers were in the market. When he returned to the UK, he was frustrated by the lack of product available and was inspired to start Sunnyside Drinks to fill that gap. Now, Sunnyside Drinks is the UK’s first alcoholic ginger beer brand using all natural ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its tenth year, Start Up Loans Ambassadors shines a spotlight on remarkable UK entrepreneurs who have turned their business ideas into reality with support from the government-backed initiative.

Christian Heath, Founder of Sunnyside Drinks, said: “With the support of Start Up Loans, we've made incredible progress, enabling us to develop two flavours and complete our first larger production runs. Our goal is to continue to expand our presence in pubs and bars across the country, making our on-tap ginger beer a staple in every venue. We believe we're setting a new standard for what a real drink can be in the UK market.”

In addition to 12 Ambassadors from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two additional Ambassadors have been selected from specialist groups supported by the programme who may face challenges in accessing funding elsewhere. One is from the armed forces veterans community and the other from the 18-24 Gen Z age group.

The 2025 Ambassadors will be introduced at a dedicated event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see them take part in a series of local and national engagements, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank, said: “We are marking ten years of Start Up Loans Ambassadors, which continues to highlight the achievements of extraordinary UK entrepreneurs who have brought their business ideas to life with the help of our government-backed programme.

“Like many other Ambassadors and business owners Christian has spotted a gap in the market and taken the plunge to set up a company to fill that gap. The fact he is moving onto larger production runs is encouraging and we are excited to see what Sunnyside Drinks can achieve in the future.”

Chloe Fenn, Start Up Lead at Virgin StartUp, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have Sunnyside Drinks in the Virgin StartUp community. With a stand-out brand and exciting traction, the business has gone from strength-to-strength since receiving two separate Start Up Loans, making use of the flexible options the funding provides to founders. The funding has helped the team expand their range with new flavours and continue their impressive growth.

“Christian is a passionate founder who identified a clear gap in the UK beverage market and set out to change it. His story really brings to life the impact a Start Up Loan can have and we’re delighted to support such a brilliant brand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loan programme has delivered more than 125,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.27bn of funding. Of those loans, 40% of loan recipients have been women and 20% from Black, Asian, and Other Minority Ethnic backgrounds (not including White Minorities).

Source: Start Up Loans, 30 September 2025

Through a network of business support partner organisations, for example Virgin StartUp, the Start Up Loans programme provides:

access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan

fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business

mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

For more information and to hear more about our 2025 Ambassadors, please visit: https://www.startuploans.co.uk/about-us/start-up-loans-ambassador-programme