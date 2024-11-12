Stepping up fight to save services at Rugby's Hospital of St Cross with second march

Campaigners are stepping up their fight to save services at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross with a second march planned for this weekend.

Volunteers and activists have formed Rugby St Cross Action Group who have organised another protest in the town centre this Saturday (November 16).

They are inviting people to join them at Whitehall Recreation Ground at 10.30am with the walk starting at 11am.

Many hundreds of people took part in the first march last month.

Patrick Joyce captured this picture from the last march.

Thomas Crinigan, who is one of the organisers, said: “Join us in making our voices heard and ensuring that everyone in Rugby hasaccess to quality healthcare.

"Together, we can and will make change happen.”

University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust recently announced the closure of Hoskyn Ward at the Barby Road hospital.

Hospital bosses insist access to medical inpatient beds at the hospital will remain the same for patients.

The route is from Whitehall Road – Clifton Road – Church Street – North Street and then into Caldecott Park for rally and speeches.

The speakers will inclde Rugby Borogh Council leader Michael Moran, Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, plus a guest speaker.

Ask motorists to avoid the area from 10.45 until 11.30 due to safety congestion.

To get involved or for more information, join March for St Cross on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/856645509882152?locale=en_GB The group has more than 1,000 members so far.

Hoskyn Ward at St Cross Hospital will close on December 4.