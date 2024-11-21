Still time to enter first ever Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries are flooding in for the first ever Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards – but there is still time for businesses, community groups and individuals to put themselves forward.

The new awards have been developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and will take place at the Belgrade Theatre in March 2025 to help celebrate the positive impact businesses and community organisations have across the region.

There are ten exciting categories to enter ahead of the deadline at noon on Friday, December 6 before a shortlist of finalists is announced in January.

They are:

· The Workforce Developer – Commitment to People Award

· The Global Player – Export Business of the Year Award

· The Planet Saver – Green Business of the Year Award

· The Rapid Riser – Start-up or Scale-up Business of the Year Award

· The Problem Solver – Business Diversification Award

· The Equality Trailblazer – EEDI Business of the Year Award

· The Community Champion – Community Business of the Year Award

· The Not-For-Profit Champion – Community Organisation of the Year Award

· The Creative and Culture Activator – Creative and Cultural Award

· The Inspirational Individual – C&W Person of the Year Award

Sponsors for the event include Coventry Building Society, Purple Planet Packaging, EBC and Wright Hassall.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said it was shaping up to be a special evening.

He said: “This is a brand new awards and we’re really excited that we are going to be able celebrate some of the incredible work that our businesses, community groups and individuals do across Coventry and Warwickshire that make this such as fantastic place to live, work and play.

“We want to do this differently and make it a really open, inclusive event that businesses and groups of all sizes and sectors feel they want to attend or be part of.

“The night itself will be a celebration of local performers and artists as well as local food and drink, which we believe is really important.

“The fact that entries are coming in thick and fast suggests to us that those decisions we’ve made have helped to capture people’s imaginations – but it’s important to note that there is still plenty of time to get your entries in!”

For more information or to enter go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/