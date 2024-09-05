Stoford signs Wickes for unit at Spa Park
Unit A is a net zero carbon building which has been speculatively developed at Spa Park off Tachbrook Road, near Jct 14 and Jct 15 of the M40.
The BREEAM excellent development has an EPC A rating, and benefits from access to outdoor bodyweight exercise equipment and EV charging provision.
It is one of nine new environmentally sustainable assets that have been developed by Stoford. Combined, the units deliver c.500,000 sq ft of new office, R&D, production and distribution accommodation.
Wickes joins existing occupiers at Spa Park including Berry Global, Bladon Micro Turbines, Liberty Commodities Limited, Martin Sprocket & Gear and Opus International Products.
The scheme’s two remaining units range in size from 30,715 - 51,064 sq ft and are immediately available.
Edward Peel, Director at Stoford: “Spa Park is an incredibly strong location that delivers best-in-class, sustainable units in a well-connected site. We have attracted some outstanding occupiers, with seven new units already let, and our latest transaction to Wickes is a further vote of confidence in the scheme.”
Stoford was represented by Georgina Thompson at M1 Agency.
