Stoford signs Wickes for unit at Spa Park

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford, has leased a new 38,650 sq ft unit in Leamington Spa to home improvement retailer, Wickes, on a 15-year lease.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit A is a net zero carbon building which has been speculatively developed at Spa Park off Tachbrook Road, near Jct 14 and Jct 15 of the M40.

The BREEAM excellent development has an EPC A rating, and benefits from access to outdoor bodyweight exercise equipment and EV charging provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of nine new environmentally sustainable assets that have been developed by Stoford. Combined, the units deliver c.500,000 sq ft of new office, R&D, production and distribution accommodation.

Wickes has signed a 15-year lease on a new 38,650 sq ft unit at Spa Park, Leamington Spa.

Wickes joins existing occupiers at Spa Park including Berry Global, Bladon Micro Turbines, Liberty Commodities Limited, Martin Sprocket & Gear and Opus International Products.

The scheme’s two remaining units range in size from 30,715 - 51,064 sq ft and are immediately available.

Edward Peel, Director at Stoford: “Spa Park is an incredibly strong location that delivers best-in-class, sustainable units in a well-connected site. We have attracted some outstanding occupiers, with seven new units already let, and our latest transaction to Wickes is a further vote of confidence in the scheme.”

Stoford was represented by Georgina Thompson at M1 Agency.