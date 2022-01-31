Stratford hotel turns 36 rooms into £540 for Guide Dogs charity in Leamington

Guide Dog puppy in training Pudding, General Manager at The Arden Hotel Josefine Blomqvist, and working Guide Dog Elliot

A Stratford hotel has kept up its good work to support Guide Dogs by handing over the proceeds of its festive pledge.

The Arden Hotel, in Waterside, had said it would give £15 for every bedroom booked over the festive period - and that turned into £540 raised, equivalent to 36 bookings.

The hotel presented the money to the Leamington-based charity this week and it will be used to buy a dog a new lead or for treatments such as an eye check.

Hotel general manager Josefine Blomqvist said: “We have been proud to support Guide Dogs for the past six years and are delighted to donate £540 towards their life-changing work.

“Guide Dogs has provided a life-line to people who are blind or partially sighted for more than 75 years, and we hope this money helps towards the care of their wonderful dogs.”

The dog-friendly hotel is part of the Eden Hotel Collection and has supported Guide Dogs since 2015, having already sponsored two guide dog puppies named Arden and Marley.

Liz Gilbert, the charity's fundraising relationship manager for the charity in Warwickshire, added: “As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our vital services for people with sight loss running.