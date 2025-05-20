Stratford Manor Hotel ranked #1 Best Value of 140 places to stay in Stratford-upon-Avon on TripAdvisor

We are pleased to announce that Stratford Manor Hotel, the spacious 4* hotel set in the peaceful Warwickshire countryside and proudly part of The QHotels Collection, is now ranked #1 Best Value of 140 places to stay in Stratford-upon-Avon on TripAdvisor.

With close proximity to Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Warwick Castle, the 104-bedroom Stratford Manor Hotel is set in 22 acres of beautiful grounds and features a relaxing spa offering luxury ELEMIS treatments, along with a steam room and sauna, gym and health club and one of Warwickshire’s large indoor pools, free for hotel guests.

For affordable dining options, guests can enjoy contemporary favourites at The Shakespeare Restaurant, or for a more casual drink or bite to eat, the Terrace Bar offers light meals, sandwiches and stone baked pizzas at fantastic prices, while kids aged four years and under can enjoy two courses for FREE when dining with an adult in the hotel’s restaurants or bars.

Bedrooms at Stratford Manor Hotel are comfortable and unfussy, with super-comfy beds, plump pillows and cosy duvets for the perfect night’s sleep after a busy day exploring the sites of Shakespeare country. Superior Rooms come with extra touches like upgraded toiletries, fluffy bathrobes, a Nespresso coffee machine and minibar with complimentary drinks selection.

What’s more, Stratford’s best-kept-secret is the hotel’s Home Cinema Room, where families and friends can sit back and watch their favourite flicks on the 85” state-of-the-art screen during a stay, with free Netflix access and the all-important cinema snacks, a popcorn machine, soft drinks fridge & pic-n-mix station available. And for even more entertainment, the Family Games Room features pool, ping pong and retro arcade gaming – all free of charge for guests to use.

With stays currently from just £96 per night for two sharing, including breakfast, Stratford Manor Hotel is hard to beat in value. Book now to enjoy the May Flash Sale, with 25% off stays until the end of June – and kids stay free!

What guests say on TripAdvisor…

“The food was very good quality from the menu and the breakfast offer was wide ranging, hot and always plenty of food available. The hotel is in a great location, with a bus stop at the end of the drive, into various locations and a taxi back from town was only £9.”

“The cinema room was fantastic - for £10 you have access to a room for 3 hours with reclining chairs, massive tv screen, popcorn machines and pick and mix as well as a mini friends with Diet Coke and bottled water. We watched Harry Potter and the kids loved it.”

“We stayed in a king room, and it was perfect, very clean, had a Nespresso machine and stocked mini bar. As it was my partner’s birthday she also had a free drink voucher which we used in the bar.”

“The room was spot on, nice toiletries in bathroom, plenty of hot drink items in room and the bed was very comfortable, pillows like clouds!”

“Had a lovely weekend away for our Ruby wedding anniversary. Food and accommodation is very good value at the Stratford Manor and the Spa is a must, I had a full body massage, and my wife had a revitalising facial. We both had a lovely experience. The staff are all very friendly and helpful and make sure your stay is memorable.”