Strides taken to create the region's future workforce

A major new initiative to solve the skills shortage in Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands is making great strides in developing the workforce for the future in key industries, according to a new report.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The progress report for the West Midlands and Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) has revealed the success of the initiative since it began in 2023 and also some of the ongoing challenges around key skills needed to drive forward the economy.

LSIPs were designed to put employers at the heart of skills provision in their local area, to identify skills gaps and work with partners to devise solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In each area of the Midlands, partners came together – led by an employer representative body – to research needs and then come up with solutions unique to their own local area.

Emily Stubbs (GBCC), Raj Kaur (CWCC), Corin Crane (CWCC), Suzie Branch-Haddow (SkillsWMW), Raj Kandola (GBCC)

Coventry and Warwickshire, Greater Birmingham and Black Country Chambers of Commerce have led the initiative in the West Midlands and Warwickshire and has produced the new report on behalf of the Government.

It highlights significant investment and expansion in priority sectors, which includes including engineering & manufacturing, construction, ICT & digital and logistics & distribution.

New immersive facilities have been created across six colleges in the region and more than 2,700 learners have had an opportunity to use Local Skills Investment Fund (LSIF) equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development of advanced digital skills programmes has taken place at 12 locations across the region with more than 830 learners engaging in AI, cybersecurity, and digital courses.

The LSIP has also seen staff upskilled at colleges and training providers, with 139 staff trained in engineering and battery technology, more than 60 staff trained in green construction technologies and in excess of 3,000 staff have been trained in green skills.

Green skills are seen as key to the future of the regional economy and that saw the launch of the Green Skills Roadmap with support from 18 colleges. It led to the creation of the Green Skills Tutor Hub and over 9,000 staff and students have been reached via training sessions and communications.

When it comes to digital inclusion and essential skills, nearly 1,700 learners have accessed digital training in newly refurbished spaces and community outreach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a focus on sometimes hard-to-reach groups including those who are not in employment, education or training, over-50s and minority communities.

The drive to encourage more leadership and management training saw the launch of free online leadership modules for SMEs on SkillsWMW.com, while employer engagement in skills has been improved through events held to promote new provision and encourage apprenticeship uptake.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “For many years, we’ve encouraged the Government to let businesses work alongside local colleges and training providers to identify the issues with skills and find solutions to them.

“That opportunity was granted with the LSIP in 2023 and since then we have made great strides as a region in understanding the issues and are already delivering a wide range of provision to help to solve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much that still needs to be done as the world of business and the skills required evolves, but we are delighted with the progress we’ve made as set out in this report.”

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said: “I am pleased to see the progress being made to bring these Local Skills Improvement Plans to life.

“We remain committed to the LSIP model as part of our Plan for Change, and have strengthened the role that Mayors and Strategic Authorities will play in identifying and addressing the local skills issues in the plans.

“Skills England will work hand-in-hand with businesses, education providers, Mayors and Strategic Authorities, unions, and other bodies to tackle skills shortages, co- creating solutions to ensure more opportunities for young people and existing workers wherever they are based in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Maclean and Tessa Griffiths, job share CEOs of Skills England, said: "We congratulate every ERB and their partners for their leadership and commitment to delivering these progress reports. This key work is helping to ensure that learners and businesses across England have the skills they need to thrive.”