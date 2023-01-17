Stylish five-bed Brandon home complete with stables, sand school and annex is in field of its own

The Stables is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.5m

Saddle up and take a look at this stylish equestrian property in Brandon that’s in a field of its own.

The Stables is on the market with Fine & Country in Rugby for offers over £1.5m.

This impressive five bedroom detached property, in Rugby Road, has an additional one bedroom self-contained annex. The annex was converted from a former garage and could bring in an extra income by renting it out or havinng it as an Airbnb.

Its fine equestrian facilities include three stables and outdoor arena.

The Stables, which is situated just off the Rugby Road, has undergone some impressive changes since the current owners bought it 11 years ago.

It also boasts 2.5 acres, yard, workshop, outbuildings, gated driveway and ample parking.

To find out more, visit Fine & Country on https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/ or telephone (01788) 820062.

1. Horsing around The Stables is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.5m. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. Field of its own Equestrian property. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Can't stand the heat... The kitchen. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. Room with a view Imagine looking out at this beautiful view. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales