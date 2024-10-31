Success for Warwickshire property firm as graduate surveyor turns pro

A bright young professional has reached a key career milestone after qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor.

Sam Jones has passed his Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) to qualify as a Chartered Planning & Development Surveyor, becoming a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). The qualification is an internationally recognised and respected mark of professional excellence and integrity.

He sat the APC at the earliest opportunity, following a 24-month structured training programme, and passed first time.

Leamington Spa-based Sam achieved the qualification whilst working for Newton LDP; supporting the team on new and existing projects in strategic land, development land agency and general practice professional work.

Sam became Newton LDP’s first graduate surveyor when he joined the business in September 2022 after studying for a Real Estate degree at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester. He cited his ‘hands-on’ experience at the Warwickshire property agency as integral to his professional accomplishment.

“Working with experienced individuals in a tailored, structured training programme has been hugely beneficial for me,” he said.

“I am pleased to have passed the APC and become a qualified Chartered Surveyor. I look forward to progressing my career in the development team at Newton LDP. The APC is tough and I certainly would not have been able to do it without the help and support of my colleagues and the experience that I have gained over the last two years.”

Sam’s rapid rise to professional ranks follows hot on the heels of Jessica Hopkins’ arrival as Newton LDP’s first apprentice. Jessica has been taken on as an Apprentice Rural Surveyor to help meet rising demand for rural and agribusiness services.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP, said their appointments aligned with the company’s commitment to provide talented young people with the best employment opportunities.

Richard said: “We’re so pleased for Sam. He has quickly made himself a valuable member of the team and now has the qualifications to show for his endeavour and contributions.

“The fact that Sam was able to pass the APC at the earliest opportunity says a lot about his ability, dedication and ambition. We’re delighted to have both Sam and Jessica on board as we grow the business and continue to offer openings to the next generation of professionals in property, development and consultancy.”

Based at Stockton House, near Southam, Newton LDP is on course to virtually double its workforce by the end of 2024 as it services a growing number of clients ranging from landowners, farmers and investors to housebuilders, developers and the public sector.