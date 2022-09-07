Successful bakery rises to occasion and opens new shop in Rugby town centre

Lac Hincu and Alice Bowen will run the new bakery.

A popular bakery is hoping to rise to the occasion with a fresh new shop in Rugby town centre.

The Revel Bakery is moving from Pailton and will open its doors in Little Church Street on Saturday.

Owner Lac Hincu said: “We are an 11 year old award-winning bakery that has supplied many local restaurants, cafes and farm shops in and around Rugby town.

"We are moving the bakery to Rugby town centre and will be based in Little Church Street (under Casa Loco) where we will be baking all our artisan breads, pastries and cakes from.”

An open day takes place on Saturday with lots of baked goodies for guests to sample.

“The great oven switch on takes place on Saturday,” added Lac.

"We will be giving away free samples to everyone that comes, but it is on a first come, first served basis.”

The official opening takes place next Wednesday.

Lac added: “We think it will be a great addition to the town that will hopefully bring some much needed footfall in the area.“We believe good ingredients, time and no additives results in great tasting products and we look forward to service the people of Rugby.”