Successful digital studio sets up headquarters in Leamington town centre

The Wigley Group’s Asset Manager Jess Wood, with Yellow Panther’s Stuart Cope, Rose the dog, Jessie Danger, Beth Russell, Sophie Appleton and Sarfraz Hussain

A digital studio which has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands has launched its new UK headquarters in Leamington on the back of rapid growth.

Yellow Panther has become the fourth tenant to move into 11 Waterloo Place in the town centre since it opened last year following extensive refurbishment by its owner The Wigley Group.

Its move builds on impressive growth since forming two-and-a-half years ago, with its new offices a key part of ambitious plans to triple its size within five years.

The company was born out of a chance meeting between co-founders Stuart Cope and Gunjan Parikh at a service station.

Stuart hired Gunjan to work on digital projects for his previous employer, Indian Premier League cricket team The Rajasthan Royals – with the pair getting on so well they launched a business together.

Yellow Panther – which provides services such as website and mobile app development – has since built a team of 35 staff, expanded internationally with an office in Gujarat in India, and secured 42 clients including the likes of Manchester United, Sony and Ebay.

Stuart, from Leamington, said: “Our growth has been exponential over the past 12 months and we have managed to increase our revenue by 300 per cent compared to 2021.

“We have big ambitions and want to grow to triple in size within five years, and 11 Waterloo Place is key to that.

“We were previously based at a co-working space in the town which helped us grow as a start-up, but needed somewhere bigger to grow and have a relaxed environment that the team would be proud to work from.

“I’m a big believer that businesses should offer hybrid working models but they should also incentivise staff to have a really nice environment to come in – something exciting and comfortable – and Waterloo Place provides that.

“We have always had a people-first approach, whether that’s our staff or clients.