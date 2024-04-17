Successful ladies networking group to launch in Stratford upon Avon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

75 Women in business based in and around the Stratford upon Avon area (employed & self-employed) are registered to attend this exclusive launch event where they will experience a flavour of what The Athena Network is all about and will have the opportunity to speak with existing members to find out how being part of the network has helped their business growth.

Hosted by Holly Nixon, Athena Regional Director for Warwickshire, the event will include open networking and an introduction to Athena over coffee and morning delicacies plus a goody bag for all attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly has been at the helm of two thriving Athena groups in Leamington and Kenilworth since September 2022 and in that time has almost tripled in members.

Holly Nixon - Regional Director::Athena Warwickshire

She commented “The growth of our existing Warwickshire groups has been phenomenal over the last 12 months, and we want to go even bigger with Stratford! I’m excited to be growing the Warwickshire region further as more members means more opportunities for everyone!”

Athena meetings take place once a month between 12-2pm enabling women to easily fit them in around their existing family commitments. Meetings give members the chance to showcase their business and offers regularly, share their knowledge and build solid and supportive relationships with each other. Holly explains, “Athena is all about bringing women together in a professional but informal setting, encouraging new connections, natural collaborations, and personal referrals.”

“Part of the reason for success is the co-operative attitude between members,” explains Jacqueline Rogers, Founder of The Athena Network, “The meetings are enjoyable and informative and provide the foundation for strong business partnerships as well as friendship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ‘Sold Out’ ticketed event will take place on Wednesday 28th April at The Welcombe Golf Club in Stratford. For those who have missed out but are still keen to find out more, an online launch event is taking place on Wednesday 15th May and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/SOA-OnlineLaunch