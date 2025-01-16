Successful ladies networking group to launch in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Established women’s business networking group, The Athena Network, is launching two brand new groups in Warwick with a fabulous event at The Court House, Warwick on Wednesday 5th February.

Women in business based in and around the Wawickshire area (employed & self-employed) are invited to come along to the exclusive launch event to get a flavour of what Athena is all about, and to speak to existing members to find out how being part of the network has helped their business growth.

Hosted by Holly Nixon, Athena Regional Director for Warwickshire, the event will include open networking and an introduction to Athena over coffee and morning delicacies plus a goody bag for all attendees.

Holly has been at the helm of three thriving Athena groups in Leamington, Stratford and Kenilworth since January 2024 and in that time has welcomed 60 members.

At the Athena Stratford Launch in 2024 with over 70 ladies in attendance

She commented “The growth of our existing Warwickshire groups has been phenomenal over the last 12 months, and we want to support even more women in business with Warwick! I’m excited to be growing the Warwickshire region further as more members means more opportunities for everyone!”

Athena meetings take place once a month between 12-2pm enabling women to easily fit them in around their existing family commitments. Meetings give members the chance to showcase their business and offers regularly, share their knowledge and build solid and supportive relationships with each other. Holly explains, “Athena is all about bringing women together in a professional but informal setting, encouraging new connections, natural collaborations, and personal referrals.”

“Part of the reason for success is the co-operative attitude between members,” explains Jacqueline Rogers, Founder of The Athena Network, “The meetings are enjoyable and informative and provide the foundation for strong business partnerships as well as friendship.”

Over 50 ladies have registered for the event which will be held from 10am-12noon on Wednesday 5th February at The Court House, Warwick. Tickets must be pre-booked and sales end on 21st January. Places are strictly limited so don’t delay and book your ticket now at https://bit.ly/warwicklaunch

To find out more please contact [email protected]