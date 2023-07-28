“We are thrilled to be able to open Hermit’s Hollow in time for it to be enjoyed throughout the school summer holidays – we are sure it is going to be a real hit”

A brand new play area based on a key period of Coombe Abbey’s history has opened for the school summer holidays.

Hermit’s Hollow, a fun and engaging play area set deep within the woods of Coombe Abbey Park, has been created by Coventry City Council and is the latest new attraction designed to enhance the visitor experience.

It will be managed by No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), which also operates Coombe Abbey Hotel and The Avenue at Coombe. Hermit’s Hollow offers a wide variety of adventure play features incorporated into the play structures, allowing visitors young and

NOHM’s Ryan Hobday (back) with Coventry City Council’s Emma Cosgrove (left) and NOHM’s Rebecca Freeman

old to navigate the Hollow’s various bridges, walkways, ramps and tunnels.

Tickets for timed slots for Hermit’s Hollow are £3.95 and can be booked online in advance or at the on-site kiosk.

Ron Terry, Group Operations Director of NOHM, said: “We are thrilled to be able to open Hermit’s Hollow in time for it to be enjoyed throughout the school summer holidays – we are sure it is going to be a real hit.

“Coombe Abbey is one of the most popular places to visit for families across the region and our new play area – based on a piece of unique history – will add to that. It’s always exciting to open a new attraction and to see families enjoying it!”