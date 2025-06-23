Sun and fun in Dunchurch for annual festival and fete

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 17:05 BST

Square-eyed visitors to Dunchurch celebrated 100 years of television yesterday (Sunday, June 22).

Families flocked to the annual festival and fete and enjoyed a day of fun in the sunshine.

The theme for the procession was ‘100 years of television’ with some head-turning creations on show.

Warren Stickland, who took these photographs, said: “It was a really lovely day with some fantastic attractions.

“There was live music, stalls, games and refreshments. The procession entries were really creative too.”

Money raised will be used to fund community projects within the village.

