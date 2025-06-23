Sun and fun in Dunchurch for annual festival and fete

Square-eyed visitors to Dunchurch celebrated 100 years of television yesterday (Sunday, June 22).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families flocked to the annual festival and fete and enjoyed a day of fun in the sunshine.

The theme for the procession was ‘100 years of television’ with some head-turning creations on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Stickland, who took these photographs, said: “It was a really lovely day with some fantastic attractions.

“There was live music, stalls, games and refreshments. The procession entries were really creative too.”

Money raised will be used to fund community projects within the village.