Super slimmers branch out for Rugby Christmas tree festival at parish church
Slimmers have created a food-themed Christmas trees for an annual festival in Rugby.
Rugby Slimming World team got together to promote healthier living through their tree at St Andrew’s Church.
Slimming World consultant Sophie Cheetham said: “We help so many people in Rugby regain health and live better lives through losing weight with our unique eating plan that suits all.
"We have groups all over Rugby throughout the week to welcome members and help with weight loss or health goals. We show the way to achieve and keep new gained habits.”
Sophie’s group meet at Rugby Borough Football Club in Kilsby Lan eon Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7pm
Groups take place all over Rugby. To find your nearest group, visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/