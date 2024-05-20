Super slimmers in Rugby donate clothes that no longer fit to add pounds to cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Super slimmers in Rugby have raised nearly £9,500 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

Consultants and members got together for the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, an annual event which takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK and sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit.

They collected 384 bags for the charity.