Support is on offer for small businesses in Rugby

Karen Shuter, chair of the Rugby branch of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

It has been an extremely emotional few weeks as the nation has mourned the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Among her many duties, HM The Queen was a notable supporter of businesses through the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – just about the most prestigious award a business can win anywhere in the world.

She was also patron of the British Chambers of Commerce and wrote to the network only recently praising the support we offered to businesses during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So many people have their own individual stories and memories and it is clear that HM The Queen will be sorely missed by the nation.

As our attention now turns to the future, it is vitally important that we all play our part in growing the economy and one way we can do that is through supporting individuals in establishing their own business.

Small businesses are the very lifeblood of our economy and it’s vitally important that people are given the right advice and support when looking to take the leap into starting up or, indeed, if they need help soon after they’ve set up.

That is why the Chamber is running a campaign to highlight the support that is on offer and it will culminate in a couple of events at the end of this month where people can find out more.

They will take place at Gallaghers Wine Merchants, in Rugby, from 6pm until 8pm on September 28 and then at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Business Innovation Centre in Binley, Coventry, from 5pm until 7pm on September 29.

During the campaign, the Chamber will provide practical tips on starting up, as well as showcasing some of the businesses that have been supported over the last few years.

Chamber advisers, who understand that starting a business can be daunting, especially considering the current economic climate, will be on hand to talk through potential issues but also highlight the rewards both personally and financially.

Increasingly individuals are approaching the Chamber for support with a ‘side hustle’, where they currently work in a regular job but also have a business interest on the side that they may look to take more seriously and grow.

The Chamber can also provide lots of support for those individuals who have a skill or interest where they’ve always dreamt of starting a business but have never quite had the courage to make it a reality, as well as providing support and advice to those individuals who have recently started a business, and want help to grow or diversify.

So, please, take up the opportunity for support from the Chamber by getting in touch on 024 7665 4321 or email [email protected]