Supported learning students given insight into hospitality industry

Supported learning students from Leamington have been given an insight into careers in the hospitality industry as part of a visit to a four red star boutique hotel in the town.

Seven Foundation Catering students from Royal Leamington Spa College’s Supported Learning department have visited Mallory Court Hotel and Spa to find out what it is like to work at one of the area’s premium luxury hotels.

They embarked on a tour of the hotel and its facilities before being given demonstrations of how to make a bed and lay tables for a conference event and a meal.

A discussion was then held about the types of skills needed for hospitality roles including food and beverage, housekeeping and front of house, as well as work placement opportunities the students may be able to take advantage of.

The group was also given the opportunity to enjoy lunch at the hotel’s award-winning fine dining restaurant, The Dining Room, as part of the day visit which was hosted by The Eden Hotel Collection’s Regional HR Manager, Fiona Paterson.

Dave Evans, work experience and supported internship coordinator at Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “It was fantastic to visit Mallory Court, and all of the students thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“During the tour, they were given a comprehensive explanation of how each part of the hotel is utilised and given an insight into how staff welcome guests for everything from overnight stays, spa days and afternoon teas to weddings and conferences and events.

“It was also interesting for the group to see areas such as the kitchen garden where vegetables and herbs are grown for use at the hotel.

“The demonstrations gave students a real insight into the types of tasks undertaken by those working in the hospitality industry, and also highlighted the importance of attention to detail when working at a luxury hotel.

“All of the students were able to have a go at the tasks themselves and did a fantastic job.

“We would like to thank Mallory Court for welcoming us to the hotel. Opportunities like this are extremely valuable for students who are looking to make decisions about their future careers, and we look forward to working with the hotel again in the future.”

Lisa Redding, Group People Director at The Eden Hotel Collection – which Mallory Court is a part of – says the visit forms part of the hotel chain’s efforts to bolster its inclusive approach to bringing through the next generation of hospitality workers.

It comes as research from Mencap shows that despite 86 per cent of unemployed people with a learning disability want a paid job, just 26.7 per cent of adults with a learning disability are employed, while research from Nuffield Trust finds that just 4.8 per cent are in paid employment.

Lisa added: “As a Group we are passionate about bringing through the next generation of hospitality professionals in an inclusive manner – and visits such as this one at Mallory Court underline this.

“These visits have the power to provide life-changing moments for students – as not only do they get to see first-hand what working at a luxury hotel entails, they also get to build their confidence by having a go themselves, and hearing from other people about how they have built a long-term career in what is a diverse and rewarding industry.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Royal Leamington Spa College in the future, along with other education providers, to explore potential employment opportunities for those students wishing to embark on a career in hospitality.”