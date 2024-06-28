Sweet dreams are made of this...New family-run bed shop opens doors in Rugby town centre
Mala Beds, at 34 High Street, sells a wide range of beds and mattresses.
Hussain Badat, owner of Mala Beds, moved to the town from Yorkshire.
He said: “We’re really excited to open in Rugby town centre.
"When you visit Mala Beds, you'll be spoiled for choice with their vast range of beds, available in any style and colour you desire - with the exception of wooden, metal, and TV beds. We offer free delivery to Warwickshire, making it easy to get your new bed delivered right to your doorstep.”
The business is committed to sustainability and offers mattress recycling services. They also sell their own branded range of pillows and a blue light discount.
