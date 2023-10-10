Sweet success as Bilton coffee and cake events raise vital funds for cancer charities

“With the all-important cakes and hot drink supplies donated, the money, based on £2.50 per person, has been given to a variety of cancer charities”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The enthusiasm for eating cake or drinking tea or coffee in a good cause has seen a cheque for more than £2,000 handed over to charity.

The Friday morning coffee and cake events started at the Fighting Cocks pub in Cymbeline Way, Bilton, in 2015 and quickly proved a big hit with people living in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the all-important cakes and hot drink supplies donated, the money, based on £2.50 per person, has been given to a variety of cancer charities.

Presenting the money at the meet up in Bilton.

Originally weekly, it has returned after covid just on the first Friday of the month with more than 100 people often turning up between 10am and noon for a community event that has seen a huge number of friendships forged over the years.

And that winning combination of voluntary effort and loyal supporters saw Alannah Evans, regional manager Midlands for Blood Cancer UK, join Friday's event to accept a cheque for the past year's proceeds of £2,400 - which means more than £10,000 has now been raised since the start.

She thanked those at the October gathering for the cheque and outlined the charity's work and the big impact the research it had funded had made to outcomes for people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keith Tilley, pictured handing the cheque to her, thanked publican David Hine for allowing them to have the space to support the various causes, to those who baked the cakes, to those who prepared, served refreshments and cleared up - and all those who came through the door and supported them.

Keith and the team have decided they will support a brain cancer charity in the year ahead.