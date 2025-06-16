Sweet taste of success as dessert shop deal agreed

Commercial property consultancy Johnson Fellows is enjoying the sweet taste of success after agreeing a deal which will see a new dessert shop open in the West Midlands.

The owner of the new business, which will reveal the name of the shop nearer to its launch, has agreed a five-year lease on a retail unit at 2-2A King Street, Bedworth.

The 1,071 sq ft two-storey shop was formerly occupied by the Latte Artist Café and is situated close to the prime retail area of All Saints Square. National occupiers nearby include Boots, Card Factory, Dominos, Greggs, Specsavers and Nationwide Building Society.

Johnson Fellows has been marketing other vacant units in the same block, with 11-15 All Saints Square also under offer. A new occupier is expected to be announced in due course.

CAPTION: A new dessert shop is due to open in Bedworth after a five-year lease on a retail unit at 2-2A King Street was agreed.

Only 1-3 All Saints Square remains available. With a prominent corner position, the 1,977 sq ft unit has been generating significant interest from potential occupiers, according to Richard Bache, agency partner at Johnson Fellows.

The property comprises ground floor sales and ancillary first floor accommodation. It benefits from a wide trading frontage fronting onto King Street.

Richard said: “It is always exciting when we are able to announce the launch of a new shop, bringing added interest and energy to the retail scene. The dessert shop will be a welcome addition to Bedworth’s busy town centre and we wish them enormous success.

“King Street and All Saints Square are attractive locations for retailers and we have seen significant interest in the vacant units we have been marketing, with just a single unit now remaining available.”

For more information please contact Richard Bache – email [email protected], or call 07955 314 759.

Johnson Fellows, established in 1984, is based in Birmingham with offices also in London and Manchester. Services include agency, lease advisory, property management, building surveying and valuation.

The firm specialises in providing high quality professional advice with the latest market information and analysis, guidance through constantly changing legal issues and, above all, in providing a service which achieves the optimum commercial outcome for clients.