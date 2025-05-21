Swissport and Warwickshire's Aurrigo launch first global pilot of autonomous ground handling solutions at Zurich airport

Swissport has partnered with UK-based Aurrigo International plc to conduct its first-ever global pilot of autonomous ground handling technologies at Zurich Airport, marking an important step in Swissport’s innovation roadmap.

The initiative includes the deployment of a digital simulation platform, and a live trial of a fully autonomous electric vehicle designed to explore new efficiencies in airside logistics.

The collaboration will launch at Zurich Airport, positioning Swissport as a pioneer in next-generation intelligent Ground Service Equipment (iGSE) and as a forward-looking, tech-enabled ground handler.

“This partnership marks a key milestone in Swissport’s innovation journey,” says Warwick Brady, President & CEO of Swissport International.

“By integrating autonomous technologies into our operations, we are taking a next step in redefining ground handling - improving safety, boosting efficiency, and supporting the sustainability ambitions of our airline and airport partners across our global network.”

Driving Innovation in Airside Operations

The initiative begins with the deployment of a digital simulation platform at Zurich Airport, marking the first step in Swissport’s exploration of autonomous ground handling solutions.

Auto-Sim®enables Swissport to model ground operations, in a virtual environment, identify automation opportunities, and support data-driven infrastructure and operational planning.

The next phase of the pilot will feature a live trial of Aurrigo’s autonomous, electric vehicle Auto-DollyTug®, which is equipped with 360° obstacle detection, advanced situational awareness, and automated loading and unloading capabilities for Unit Load Devices (ULDs).

The system is designed to optimise ramp operations and integrate seamlessly into fleet coordination strategies.

Long-term strategic vision

The collaboration at Zurich Airport marks the first step in a broader rollout plan.

Swissport and Aurrigo will jointly assess additional airport locations for future implementation, with Swissport securing exclusive operational rights for Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions at its co-operated locations.

Swissport will also benefit from early access to Aurrigo’s expanding autonomous portfolio, including its remote control and command platform, enabling the scalable deployment of autonomous assets across the company’s global network.

“This partnership with Swissport is a pivotal step in scaling autonomous innovation across global aviation,” said Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International.

“This agreement underscores our shared commitment to long-term collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence in aviation automation.”

As the aviation industry adapts to changing demands, Swissport continues to lead by investing in intelligent technologies and sustainable practices. Through its partnership with Aurrigo, Swissport is reinforcing its position at the forefront of digital transformation in airport ground handling, supporting the evolving needs of airlines and airports worldwide.