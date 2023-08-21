SYDNI Centre gets online overhaul

SYDNI Centre - a much loved community space in the heart of Sydenham, Leamington Spa, has launched a fantastic new website to help increase engagement with the local community.

The site showcases local groups who use the centre, the available rooms to hire and the wide range of events they host. It also showcases the brilliant community cafe and veg bag campaign amongst others.

Well established and much-loved local community space - SYDNI Centre, has recently launched an exciting new online look. The brand-new website was designed and developed by Leamington based support services agency PANDA (Purpose and Action Ltd), who specialise in supporting charities, community groups and purpose driven organisations.

Helen Jones is the SYDNI Centre Manager and explains how keen they were to re-imagine their website presence and bring the centre up-to-date:

(left to right) Connor Wilson from PANDA, Helen Jones from SYDNI Centre, Rob Langley-Swain - PANDA

"The SYDNI Centre website we had before, had kindly been developed by a long-standing supporter of the centre. But it wasn't easy to update and load new content and the design didn't feel very modern or fit for the purpose of our very busy centre."

"We were fortunate enough to be introduced to the PANDA team and they've worked so hard to put together a really bright, user-friendly site, that showcases every area of our work and all the groups that use our spaces so brilliantly. We simply couldn't be happier with the new look site!"

The new website has been a swift but thorough process, with a number of key features being incorporated in the development to showcase the venue, cafe and wide range of events that are hosted. The process also included a comprehensive photo shoot, to capture all the centres hireable rooms, external images and staff headshots, with thanks to local photographer John Knight.

"PANDA are a relatively new and small agency, but we have many years of experience developing websites and specialising in work with charities and community groups like SYDNI. We are really pleased with the finished product of their new site and look forward to seeing the impact it will have in uplifting engagement with the community, attendance at the centre's events and hiring of their facilities."